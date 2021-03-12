Overt propaganda of FETO, a bloody-handed terrorist organization, was made during an online event and a TV show in Greece.

This terror propaganda, during which a video message of the FETO ringleader was also displayed, is a grave development that could by no means be explained by the freedom of press and expression.

FETO is a putschist international terrorist organization which is responsible for the killings of 251 people and more than 2000 injuries in our country. FETO is a major source of threat for the countries where it operates in. Turkey expects cooperation from all countries in the fight against this criminal organization.

Yet, it is observed that Greece has become a safe haven for FETO members. FETO members are able to travel across Greece freely and FETO affiliated so-called NGOs carry out charity activities for fugitive FETO members in Greece. Alongside FETO, PKK/PYD/YPG and DHKP-C terrorist organizations as well continue their activities in Greece.

We call on Greece to meet our requests of extradition and freezing of assets of FETO members; to prevent propaganda, financing and recruitment activities of FETO; and to terminate activities of terrorist organizations in the country.