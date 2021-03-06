We had welcomed the designation of the President, members of the Presidency Council and the Prime Minister, as a result of the elections held in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

H.E. President Erdoğan had congratulated Mr. Mohammed Menfi and Mr. Abdulhamid Dbaiba in a phone call and emphasized Turkey’s support.

This democratic step taken by our Libyan brothers and sisters in the political process on the basis of dialogue and national reconciliation presents an important window of opportunity for achieving lasting peace in Libya.

This historic opportunity should not be allowed to be wasted for the sake of some countries’ calculations and ambitions in Libya.

We hope that the Government of National Unity, which was submitted to the House of Representatives by Prime Minister-designate Dbaiba, will be formed swiftly by obtaining the vote of confidence and address Libya’s urgent problems.

Turkey will continue to provide its full support to the Government of National Unity.