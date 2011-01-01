Syrian Regime Parliament’s resolution today (February 13th) recognizing the incidents of 1915 as so-called genocide provides a grim example in itself. It is the picture of the hypocrisy of a regime which has indulged in every kind of carnage towards its own people including children for years, and which caused the displacement of millions of them and well-known for its dexterity in using chemical weapons.

The humanitarian tragedy that this regime has caused still continues with one of the greatest disasters in history that has been witnessed in our border.

Purporting these baseless claims by a cruel regime which has lost its international legitimacy, is a clear indicator of the twisted mindset that lays behind it.