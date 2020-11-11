Today (November 11), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece released yet another statement where it repeated its known objections regarding the seismic survey activity conducted by our vessel, Oruç Reis, on our own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean.

These statements are based on Greece’s maximalist maritime boundary claims that are contrary to international law and custom; thus, they carry no validity and value for Turkey.

Turkey will resolutely continue to protect both its and the TRNC’s legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean within the framework of international law. If Greece is sincere in its proclaims that it wants a solution in the region, it should respond positively to our calls for dialogue without preconditions, rather than making escalatory statements, conducting military activities and misleading and inciting third parties against Turkey.