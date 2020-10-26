It is a sad and unacceptable incident that our citizen Yüksel Aker, businessman in Cologne, Germany, was subjected to police brutality and beaten.

It is clear that the police, who raided the workplace after a complaint, used violence and excessive force against our citizen.

We expect the German authorities to rapidly take the necessary steps concerning the police officers who used violence and to be more sensitive to the increasing number of cases of police brutality in Germany, especially against immigrants and Muslims.

We are providing the necessary support for our citizen's applications made to the relevant German authorities against this ill-treatment.

We expect and demand that those responsible for this act of violence and similar incidents which we follow closely, are held accountable in court.