Today (25 October), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece published a groundless statement, claiming that Turkey’s seismic survey activities within her own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean are conducted within the Greek continental shelf and labeling these activities as “illegal”.

The area, where Oruç Reis has been conducting seismic survey activities, is located in its entirety within Turkish continental shelf, which has been defined on the basis of international law and accordingly notified to the United Nations.

The issue at hand was also explicitly conveyed to the Ambassador of Greece in Ankara, once again on 23 October 2020.

The current area of operations, where Oruç Reis will be carrying out seismic research between 25 October – 4 November 2020, is located 440 kilometers away from mainland Greece and only 130 kilometers away from Turkey.

Turkey, as she has always been, is ready for dialogue and cooperation towards a solution based on equity, where the legitimate rights of both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots’ in the Eastern Mediterranean are secured.

We also expect Greece to desist from devising factitious grounds and extending preconditions in order to avoid engaging in dialogue with Turkey.