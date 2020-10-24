We reject the accusations of the Egyptian Foreign Minister targeting Turkey at the "Small Group" Meeting on Syria.

These accusations are made up of delusions which cannot be taken seriously, whereas our country had martyrs in the fight against terrorism in Syria, embraced almost 4 million Syrians, protects the people from a cruel regime and terrorists in the north of Syria, and made concrete contribution to the political process both in Geneva and within Astana platform.

The role which Turkey has assumed in Syria will continue to be an assurance not only to her own national security, but also to the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

The responsibility of Egypt, as a member of the “Small Group” on Syria, is to listen to the expectations of the peoples and serve to sustainable peace, security and stability in the region, instead of acting as the flag-bearer of the oppressive regimes, putschist parallel structures and terrorist organizations.