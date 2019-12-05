Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Bratislava to attend the 26th Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on 5 December 2019 following his visit to the United Kingdom accompanying President Erdoğan.

In the framework of the 26th Meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyzstan and Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi of Moldova.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Secretary General Thomas Greminger of OSCE, President George Tsereteli of the Parliamentary Assembly of OSCE (OSCEPA), Secretary General Roberto Montella of OSCEPA and Representative Harlem Desir on Freedom of the Media of OSCE.

Later that day, during his speech at the 26th Meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council, Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Slovakia for its Term Presidency and wished success to the incoming Term President Albania.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our support to the work of OSCE would continue in the upcoming period as well.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with acting Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman of Afghanistan, Secretary General Jürgen Stock of Interpol and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of European Union Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles.