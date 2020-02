On 1-2 February Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chaired our Ministry’s “Annual Evaluation Meeting” in Kızılcahamam.

At the meeting, the year 2019 was evaluated and views were exchanged on the steps to be taken in the upcoming period.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our “Robust Diplomacy: Active on the Ground and at the Table” would continue.