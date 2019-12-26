On 26 December 2019 Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the Asia Anew Workshop in Ankara organized by the Center for Strategic Research and delivered the opening speech.

During his speech, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey had profound, historical and lasting ties with Asia and that in the 21st century, Asia was becoming again the center of gravity in the world. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our Asia Anew initiative, as part of our Enterprising and Humanitarian Foreign Policy vision would position Turkey in the right place in the Asian age.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with ‏ President Simone Kaslowski and Members of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Yousif Ahmed Eltayeb Elkordfoani of Sudan and Ambassador Eduardo Gradilone of Brazil at the end of their terms in our country and thanked them for their contributions to our bilateral relations.