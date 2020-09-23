On 23 September 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with members of the foreign press who visited Ankara on the occasion of an event of the Union of International Democrats.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey-Germany and Turkey-European-Union relations and answered their questions.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a fruitful meeting with Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland via video-conference.

During the meeting, global and regional issues, particularly Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Palestine, Syria, Libya and the United Nations peace-keeping efforts were discussed in the light of Ireland’s non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.