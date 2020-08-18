Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Venezuela to discuss bilateral relations and sign agreements on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a comprehensive meeting with Jorge Arreaza, Foreign Minister of Venezuela with the participation of other relevant Venezuelan Ministers.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our support to Venezuela in the field of health would continue in the aftermath of the pandemic as well, including with the hospital of TIKA.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice-President of Venezuela. During the meeting, cooperation opportunities and regional developments were discussed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and conveyed him the greetings and invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations our cooperation would further improve thanks to the friendship between our Presidents.

Within the framework of the visit, the “Joint Statement on the 70th anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations”, the “Cultural Cooperation Agreement”, the “Cultural Centers Agreement”, the “Cooperation Protocol between Archive Institutions” and the “Protocol on the Establishment of Turkish University Chair in Venezuela” were signed.