Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu started his Central Asia tour to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On 6 March 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, first stop of his trip to Central Asia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that despite the pandemic our bilateral trade volume had increased, that we were working this year to further strengthen our relations and that we would hold bilateral visits and Summits throughout the year.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the Independence Monument of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and made a statement to the press following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting they discussed the preparations for this year’s bilateral and trilateral visits, the agreements to be signed and all aspects of our bilateral relations.