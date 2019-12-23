Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Georgia to attend the Eighth Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia on 23 December 2019.

Before the Trilateral Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the inauguration of the International Maarif School Georgia in Tbilisi and wished success to the students.

Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia of Georgia and discussed cooperation opportunities. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our relations with our strategic partner Georgia would further strengthen.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu evaluated bilateral relations and regional developments with Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey was Georgia’s top trade partner for the last 12 years and that our economic and commercial relations would further develop.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the excellent relations between the two countries were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue to further improve our cooperation with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan in every field.

Finally Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the Trilateral Sectoral Cooperation Action Plan adopted with Azerbaijan and Georgia, with which we have excellent relations, would further strengthen cooperation between our countries.