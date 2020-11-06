To mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, spruce saplings, symbolizing the friendship between our countries, were planted in the garden of our Ministry by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Ambassador Amir Ramin of Afghanistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu reminded that spruce trees were four seasons evergreen and just like that the friendship between our countries would last forever as well.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu addressed via videoconference the ceremony held in Kabul under the auspices of Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar of Afghanistan.