The EU was meant to be a world power that stood as a beacon for human
rights and respect for the international rules-based order. But unless
something is done about Greece’s treatment of refugees, and the frenzied
support it still receives from the EU, that claim will collapse.
I have long cautioned the EU to not be complacent about the challenges it
faces, including the rise of extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and
anti-Semitism. We have called for a revamped international system to manage
the huge displacement of people fleeing conflicts such as Syria’s. We have
painstakingly tried to convince the EU to help us resolve such conflicts
and address the fragilities that surround Europe. If we cannot prevent
these calamities at source, everyone will suffer. Yet the latest episode in
this saga, which began with the outbreak of Syria’s war, shows the EU has
not advanced an inch towards a mature understanding of the problem or in
producing solutions.
Nine years into the conflict, the province of Idlib has become a “new
Gaza”, where 3.5m people are sequestered. The de-escalation zone created in
2018 has suffered a massive military offensive by the Syrian government,
backed by Russia and Iran. Since last May, over 1,700 people have been
killed, to use UN figures. When Turkish soldiers were attacked in February,
we retaliated forcefully and showed what it means to attack a Nato country.
However, before we could stop the onslaught on Idlib and muster a cessation
of hostilities, 1m people had begun marching towards Nato’s and Europe’s
south-eastern boundary, the Turkish-Syrian border. We already host over
3.6m Syrians, and help directly or indirectly another 5.5m inside Syria.
This has cost us over $40bn. Only last year, our security forces
apprehended almost 455,000 people trying to migrate illegally. We cannot
continue to protect the borders of Nato and Europe alone.
That is why we declared last month that Turkey could not absorb any more
refugees, either from Syria or beyond, and we would no longer stop those
already in our country from leaving. Turkey was never intended as their
final destination; we cannot force them to stay. Our unheeded calls for the
EU to take this wave of migrants seriously, and to comply with the refugee
deal it struck with Turkey in 2016, reached boiling point with the latest
Idlib displacement.
What followed is a disgrace to the EU and a stain on human conscience. The
EU and its parliamentarians did little more than watch on as Greek forces
sprayed tear gas and fired on people at their border. Greece also illegally
suspended refugee applications. The UN was critical; the EU not. People
died, scores were wounded and European prestige was damaged globally.
All this because the EU has consistently failed to develop a policy that
projects peace, prosperity and dignity to its near-abroad, and has not
worked earnestly with Turkey to achieve that. Several countries in our
common neighbourhood are on fire, and this is producing one of the greatest
human exoduses, and economic and environmental catastrophes, since the
second world war. We cannot solve problems in source countries with wishful
thinking and by patronising the only country, Turkey, that takes
substantive action.
Building fortresses does not stop people running for their lives.
Solidarity with a wrongdoing EU member, Greece, also cannot trump sound
policy. The EU and Turkey have to find common ground to address these
problems. If the EU really is striving to be a geopolitical union, this is
how it could be done.
In the year of Brexit, alienating the only major European country still
aspiring to join the EU — moreover, one that walks the talk as a
responsible actor — is the biggest policy folly in generations. Turkey, the
UK and the EU must come together to stabilise our common neighbourhood,
while the EU also expedites Turkey’s membership process."