Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad of Somalia on 27 November 2019.

At the meeting bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

Two Minters signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation on Diplomatic Training and Exchange of Information and Documentation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that this memorandum of understanding would further strengthen cooperation between our Ministries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would always support our Somali brothers and sisters.