Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak of Slovakia in Ankara on 7 February 2020.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak in Turkey.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the solidarity shown by Slovakia after the earthquake was the best symbol of the friendship between our nations.