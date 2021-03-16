Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok of the Slovak Republic.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting; our bilateral cooperation, Turkey-European Union relations, the bilateral trade and our investments, defense cooperation as well as regional topics were discussed, and pointed out that our bilateral trade goal was 5 billion US Dollars.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the 2nd International Tehran Dialogue Forum via videoconference, emphasized that we could achieve peace and prosperity together in our region, and also shared our vision on regional cooperation regarding the Caucasus, the Eastern Mediterranean and Afghanistan.