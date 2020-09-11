After a productive visit to Gine-Bissau, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Senegal on 10-11 September 2020.

On 11 September, at this first offical visit to Senegal at the level of Foreign Minister, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of our new Embassy building in Dakar.

In a ceremony where our flag was raised accompanied by the Turkish National Anthem, Minister Çavuşoğlu hoped that our new Embassy building would bring the best to all.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a frank meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Senegalese Diaspora Amadou Ba of Senegal.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further enhance our cooperation in the fields of education, defense industry, mining and energy, and that we would hold the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) Meeting as soon as possible.

Within the framework of the visit, agreements were signed on higher education and culture.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Macky Sall of Senegal and conveyed him the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly in Mali and Libya, were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we wanted to further increase mutual investments and that our business people would continue to contribute to the Emerging Senegal Plan.

A day before, Minister Çavuşoğlu had also met with our business people in Senegal and stated that our companies were contributing significantly to the Emerging Senegal Plan, that we would catch up our 2018 bilaretal trade volume of 400 million Dollars and that we would further increase it.