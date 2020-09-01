On 1 September 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum of Algeria.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the trade volume between our countries was above 4.5 billion Dollars, that Turkey was the largest investor in Algeria with 3.5 billion Dollars, and that we would develop our cooperation on defense industry as well.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would hold the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council soon.