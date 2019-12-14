On 14 December 2019, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Qatar following his visit to Morocco, to attend the 19th Doha Forum.

At the 19th Doha Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on ensuring peace, security and stability in the Middle East.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that there was no place for threats and sanctions in our region and emphasized that we would continue to support regional cooperation initiatives.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Fayez al-Sarraj of the Presidency Council of Libya.

At the meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding on Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas was discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would resolutely continue to defend our legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Taro Kono, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and current Minister of Defense of Japan.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission.

At the meeting, preparations of the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to be held in Turkey in 2020 were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

At the meeting Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed the greetings of President Erdoğan and stated that we would be pleased to host him at the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar.

At the meeting, bilateral relations and regional developments were discussed.