Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Brussels to participate in the NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold bilaterals on 20 November 2019.

During his speech at ‪the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized the importance of solidarity within the Alliance and the need to fight against terrorism in all its forms and shared information on our Operation Peace Spring.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President David Maria Sassoli of the European Parliament.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom.

At the meeting, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

Then Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States.

At the meeting, issues on our agenda after President Erdoğan’s visit to Washington were followed up.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman of Crotia that will assume the next EU term Presidency in the first half of 2020.

At the meeting, Balkans and Turkey-Bosnia Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Summit were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he would be pleased to host his counterpart in Ankara on 11 December 2019.