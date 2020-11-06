Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Belgium to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers Meeting, which was held on 23-24 March 2021.

On the margins of the Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu also had bilateral meetings in Brussels.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting on 22 March 2021 with Foreign Minister Djordje Radulovic of Montenegro and noted that we would host him at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the South East European Countries Cooperation Process Summit.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also underlined that our investments in Montenegro were growing, that we would share our experience in the tourism field and that we would cooperate against the pandemic.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission and said that they would work together to continue with the positive agenda.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also highlighted that more cooperation was needed on updating the Customs Union, visa liberalization, irregular migration and the fight against terrorism, and pointed out that regional issues including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya were also discussed during the meeting.

On 23 March 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu addressed the first Session of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting and noted that Turkey would host the high level meeting for peace process in Afghanistan, that we would continue to support ensuring stability in Libya, that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG was also a threat to Iraq and Syria, and that we would continue our fight against all terrorist organizations.

At the second Session of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting which was held on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized the importance of enhancing solidarity within the Alliance, that every Ally's security concerns should be taken seriously and that we should fight together against all forms of terrorism.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France and stated that we would host the Joint Economic and Commercial Commission meeting and the Business Forum and that our consultations with France on regional issues including Syria and Libya would continue.

Finally on the second day of his program in Brussels, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom (UK).

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we wished to broaden the scope of the Free Trade Agreement with the UK and reach our bilateral trade volume target of 20 billion US Dollars and pointed out that developments in Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean and Libya were also discussed during the meeting.

On the third and last day of his program in Brussels, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a constructive meeting with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations, and had a comprehensive exchange of views on Afghanistan, Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Iraq, Libya and the fight against terrorism.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the third Session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, discussed our bilateral relations and evaluated developments on Nagorno-Karabakh, Afghanistan, Cyprus and Libya.

Before going to Belgium, on 22 March 2021 Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Jane Holl Lute, United Nation's (UN) Senior Official on Cyprus, and discussed the preparations of the unofficial "5+UN" Cyprus meeting in Geneva at the end of April.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that the sustainable and realistic settlement to the benefit of all parties in Cyprus was the cooperation of two states based on sovereign equality.