On 14-16 February 2020 Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Munich to attend the 56th Munich Security Conference to share our foreign policy, hold bilateral meetings and also introduce “Antalya Diplomacy Forum” to the participants.

On 15 February 2020, Minister Çavuşoğlu presented “Antalya Diplomacy Forum” at the 56th Munich Security Conference to the participants. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the aim of the forum titled "Diplomacy in the Digital Age", which would start in Antalya on March 27 under the auspices of President Erdoğan, was to create a platform for dialogue.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the panel on “Bridging Troubled Waters: De-Escalation in Gulf”. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that diplomacy and dialogue were important in resolution of issues in the Gulf region, that cooperation based on mutual interest should replace threats and sanctions and that regional solutions should be found.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany. At the meeting, regional issues particularly Libya and Idlib were discussed and our bilateral relations were evaluated. Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Ministers Pekka Haavisto of Finland and Stef Blok of Netherlands and Representative Ambassador Kelly Craft of the United States to the United Nations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Senators of the United States. At the meeting, views on current issues in our bilateral relations and on Idlib and Libya were exchanged.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a constructive meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our delegations would continue meeting in Moscow this Monday and that we agreed on making an evaluation after these meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China. Minister Çavuşoğlu extended again our condolences due to coronavirus and stated that Turkey was ready to provide additional medical supplies.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Ministers Arancha Gonzalez of Spain, Ayman Safadi of Jordan, Javad Zarif of Iran and Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian of France.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with former President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine and Foreign Ministers Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah of Kuwait and Bogdan Aurescu of Romania.