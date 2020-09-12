Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo of Malta in Antalya on 12 September 2020.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that regional issues like Eastern Mediterranean and Libya were discussed with our strategic partner Malta and that we had similar views on challenges in our region, particularly on irregular migration.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations Inauguration Ceremony via videoconference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that it was a historic day for friendly and brotherly Afghanistan, that we were hoping the negotiation process would lead to a lasting peace agreement, and that the brotherly Afghan people deserved peace, stability and prosperity.