Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the meeting of the Uniting for Consensus Group on the reform of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), held via videoconference on 28 September 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we were working for a more democratic, representative, accountable, transparent and effective UNSC, and that we would continue to state in every platform that "the world is bigger than five".

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the videoconference meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared Turkey’s fight against terrorism and the plight of families whose children were abducted by the terror organization PKK, and stated that the United Nations should carry out efficient programs to support victims of terrorism.