On 8 September 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Abroad Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso of the Republic of Congo.

During this first visit at the level of Foreign Minister from the Republic of Congo to Turkey, Minister Gakosso brought a Letter of Appreciation from President Denis Sassou N’Guesso of the Republic of Congo addressed to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our national policies were overlapping on the Libyan issue.

Within the framework of the visit, the “Cooperation Agreement in the fields of Culture, Education, Science, Communication, Youth and Sports” was signed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Salih Murat, President of the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia, who was in Ankara to meet with Prof. Dr. Zühtü Arslan, President of the Turkish Constitutional Court and Aydoğan Ademoski, our Honorary Consul in Bitola and President of the Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce, and evaluated our relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would further strengthen our solidarity during the pandemic and that our support to the friendly people of Macedonia would continue.