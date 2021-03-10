Following his productive visit to Uzbekistan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, the last stop of his Central Asia tour.

On 10 March 2021, at the beginning of his program in Kyrgyzstan, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex and paid respects to Chingiz Aytmatov, the prominent author of the Kyrgyz identity and all the Kyrgyz heroes who resisted oppression.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and congratulated him on his election.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that we were pleased that the presidential election and referendum in Kyrgyzstan were conducted successfully in a peaceful and calm atmosphere, and that the 5th Meeting of the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLCC) would be held in Turkey.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and congratulated him on his reappointment.

Following the meeting, both Ministers attended a signing ceremony and held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the 2021-2022 Cooperation Protocol between our Ministries was signed, that the preparations for the 5th Meeting of the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan HLCC were discussed, that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital would be opened, and that he was proud to receive the first medal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended with his Kyrgyz counterpart the first physical event of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum titled “A New Vision of Innovation and Cooperation against New Challenges” at Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Manas University (TKMU).

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov of Kyrgyzstan as well and stated that we would organize the Joint Economic Commission, of which Prime Minister Maripov is the co-chair and the Business Forum soon.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that our bilateral trade volume target was 1 billion US Dollars, that the total value of Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan had reached 1 billion US Dollars, and that the Turkish Maarif Foundation would soon open the first school in the region in Kyrgyzistan.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu also inaugurated the Eren Bülbül Laboratory, Heath Clinic and COVID-19 Test Center at Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Manas University, and emphasized that the Health Clinic would constitute the foundation of the medical school and that we would continue to support our Kyrgyz brothers and sisters in the health sector.