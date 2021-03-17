Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting, preparations of the 4th Meeting of Turkey-Kazakhstan High Level Strategic Council as well as the Informal Summit of the Turkic Council to be held in Turkistan were discussed and noted that our bilateral trade volume target would first reach 5 and then 10 billion US Dollars.

In addition, Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed his appreciation to his Kazakh counterpart regarding their support to our Asia Anew initiative.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the World Economic Forum Country Strategy Dialogue on Turkey via videoconference together with Vice President Fuat Oktay and Minister of Finance and Treasury Lütfi Elvan and shared Turkey’s strategic foreign policy priorities and reform agenda.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended as well the high-level virtual event organized by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Group at the United Nations on the combat against Islamophobia.