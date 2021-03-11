Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Qatar on 10-11 March 2021 to attend the Turkey-Qatar-Russia Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and exchange views on the current situation in Syria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation on 10 March 2021 to evaluate our bilateral relations and the recent situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Libya and Syria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu wished that the 3rd unit foundation of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant would serve well our Nation, and stressed that we were aiming to reach the pre-pandemic figures for tourism this year.

On 11 March 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with former Prime Minister Riyad Hijab of Syria on the latest developments in Syria.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we welcomed Qatar's role in the efforts for conflict resolution in Syria, that we would work with Qatar on the road to peace in Afghanistan too, and that our strong cooperation served regional peace as well.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that during the meeting our bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed, that our support to normalization in the Gulf continued, and that we would continue to further develop our cooperation with Qatar in every field.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a trilateral meeting with his Qatari and Russian counterparts.

Following the meeting, the three Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that a new consultation process on Syria was started with Qatar and the Russian Federation, that a joint statement was issued, that we aimed for a lasting political solution based on the United Nations parameters, and that Turkey would host the next meeting.