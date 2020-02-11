Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Montenegro on 10-11 February 2020.

On 10 February 2020 Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Tuzi Nizam Mosque that we have restored a century later as well as Mehmed Fatih Madrasah.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Rifat Fejzic, Head of the Islamic Union of Montenegro.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also gathered with our citizens, kinsmen and business people.

On 11 February 2020 Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Speaker Ivan Brajovic of Parliament of Montenegro.

At the meeting, the effective cooperation between our Parliaments was discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu said that he was pleased that we would be hosting him in Turkey next week and that he would also attend the ceremony for the centenary of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic.

At the meeting, our relations and developments in the Balkans were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that with the agreement signed, Montenegrin citizens could access consular services from Turkish Embassies all around the world.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Later that day Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by Prime Minister Dusko Markovic.

At the meeting, steps to be taken to further develop the economic relations between Turkey and Montenegro were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey was among the top 10 countries investing in Montenegro.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by President Milo Dukanovic.

At the meeting, the preparations for the upcoming visit of President Erdoğan to friendly and ally Montenegro were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we were pleased to see that our trade volume had increased by 50 percent last year.