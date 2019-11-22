Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Japan to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 22-23 November 2019.

On 22 November 2019 Minister Çavuşoğlu met with new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan and wished him success.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our relations were developing based on the strong will of our leaders.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we aimed to finalize as soon as possible the Economic Partnership Agreement which would further strengthen our strategic relations.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu made the official inauguration of the Turkish Consulate General in Nagoya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed his pleasure to open the Turkish Consulate General of Nagoya just 5 months after President Erdoğan’s visit to Japan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu wished our 246th Foreign Mission to serve well Turkish citizens in Japan and the Turkish-Japanese friendship.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Governor Hideaki Ohmura of Aichi.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Nagoya, the capital of Japan's fourth largest province Aichi with a population of 7.5 million, was hosting thousands of Turkish citizens.

Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Governor Hideaki Ohmura for his support during the opening of the Turkish Consulate General and for his warm words at the inauguration.

Furthermore during the day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Turkish citizens at Gifu Fatih Mosque.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Minister of Public Infrastructure, Industries and Commerce Charles Obichang of Palau.

The two Ministers signed Air Services Agreement between Turkey and Palau.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that this agreement constituted an important step in our bilateral cooperation.

On 23 November 2019 Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the last Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the G20 Japanese Presidency.

During the meeting Minister Çavuşoğlu shared Turkey’s endeavors on Sustainable Development Goals and presented the contributions made by the UN Technology Bank in Turkey to the Least Developed Countries.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu at the Africa Session of the G20 Ministerial, emphasized that Africa faced challenges but had also great potential thanks to its economic and natural resources and young population.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Africa’s better and fairer representation in international institutions would ensure its sustainable development.

In the framework of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie of Argentina, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera of Chile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Foreign Minister Stef Blok of the Netherlands, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany and Minister of State Tariq Ahmad of the United Kingdom.