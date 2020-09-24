Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Akio Miyajima of Japan for a farewell visit on 24 September 2020, and thanked him for his contributions to further develop our relations during his tenure.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Special Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated Kazakhstan as the incoming Chair and expressed his thanks to Tajikistan for her term as CICA Chair.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we must work together in all areas to make the 21st century the Asian century, in line with our Asia Anew vision.