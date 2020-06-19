Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met in Ankara with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy on 19 June 2020.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our common intention with Italy to work together to further improve our cooperation strengthened during Covid-19 in every field, particularly on tourism, to reach a lasting peace and a result-oriented political process in Libya and to increase our trade volume to $30 billion.

On the same day morning, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated also in the fifth session of the “Visegrad Group (V4)+Turkey Foreign Ministers Meeting”.

At the meeting, recent developments related to Covid-19, cooperation opportunities among our countries particularly on normalization, tourism and health as well as Turkey- EU relations were discussed.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok of Slovakia, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek of Czechia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto of Hungary and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz of Poland attended the videoconference together with Minister Çavuşoğlu.