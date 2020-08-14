Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Switzerland on 14 August 2020 upon invitation of Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with his Swiss counterpart in Bern.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Switzerland was a balanced mediator on regional and global issues, and that they discussed recent developments on Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Libya, Palestine and migration issues.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we were pleased with Switzerland’s decision to include Turkey in the safe travel list and that despite the global pandemic our bilateral trade volume had increased 30%.