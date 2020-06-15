Foreign Minister Javad Zarif of Iran has been the first guest of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during the “new normal”. The two Ministers met in Istanbul on 15 June 2020.

The two Ministers signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic and Consular Premises”.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were standing against unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized also that the pandemic showed us that today we need cooperation and solidarity more than ever.