On 19 March 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Istanbul with Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we had reiterated our agreement with Iran on strong cooperation in the fight against all sorts of terrorism, especially PKK/YPG as well as on our commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, and that the steps to develop our economic cooperation were evaluated during the meeting.