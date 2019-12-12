Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Rabat, the birthplace of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to attend the celebratory event of OIC’s 50th Anniversary on 12 December 2019.

During his speech at the celebratory event of OIC’s 50th Anniversary, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we should act together to make the OIC, which represents 1.8 billion Muslims with 57 member states, more effective.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the unity of Ummah was the only hope for Palestine in the face of Israel's occupation.

On the same day Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita of Morocco.

At the meeting, steps to be taken to further develop our economic and commercial relations were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further enhance our cooperation in every field.

Later that day Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani of Morocco.

At the meeting, it was agreed that the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council and Joint Economic Commission Meetings should be held as soon as possible.