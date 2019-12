Following the visit to Qatar accompanying President Erdoğan, on 25 November 2019 Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Jeddah to attend the 50th Anniversary Event of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed his congratulations for the anniversary of the OIC, the 2nd largest organization after the United Nations, established 50 years ago to defend the Al-Quds and Palestine causes.