On 11 December 2019, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Gordan Grlic Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, during his first official visit to Turkey.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further strenghten our bilateral relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we believed that Croatia's support to Turkey's accession to the EU would continue during its EU Presidency as well.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.