Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) held via videoconference on 25 June 2020.

At the meeting, regional cooperation opportunities within SEECP during normalization process were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey was taking over 2020-21 Chairmanship of SEECP, which is the broadest regional organization in the Balkans.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the Sudan Partnership Conference held via videoconference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that international support to Sudan was now crucial and that the lifting of sanctions, coupled with structural reforms, would help Sudan integrate into the global economy.