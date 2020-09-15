On 15 September 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a productive meeting in Ankara with the Vice-President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq of Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would always stand by our Libyan brothers and sisters.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 3rd Meeting of the Global Action Group of the World Economic Forum via videoconference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our contributions to the international efforts during the pandemic, and emphasized that COVID-19 had exposed our weaknesses, but now we also had opportunities to build a better and safer world.