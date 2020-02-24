Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with President David McAllister and the delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament on 24 February 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were thinking that in the upcoming period we could establish a sincere and positive relation with the European Union on the basis of a fair approach and that the European Parliament should play a key role in this regard.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Soran Shukur of the Erbil Turkmen Coalition.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey would continue to support our Turkmen brothers and sisters in every field.

At the meeting, steps to be taken for further improving our relations with KRG were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ambassador Gustavo Campos Fallas of Costa Rica and newly appointed Ambassador Mourad Adjabi of Algeria and wished them success.