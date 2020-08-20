Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had meetings respectively with President Annas Abdah of Syrian Negotiation Commission, President Nasr Al Hariri of Syrian National Coalition and Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of Syrian Interim Government on 20 August 2020 in Ankara.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Annas Abdah of the Syrian Negotiation Commissionbefore the third round of the Constitutional Committee and congratulated him for his election as President. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized the importance and support given to the political process initiated by Turkey’s endeavours as well.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Nasr Al Hariri of the Syrian National Coalition and congratulated him for his election as President. During the meeting efforts for a political solution to the Syrian conflict and developments on the ground were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized Turkey’s support to the legitimate opposition.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a meeting with Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of the Syrian Interim Government. Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed his appreciation for the successful endeavours conducted in the regions under the control of the Syrian opposition. Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would always stand by our Syrian brothers and sisters for their security and welfare.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Issiradjou Ibrahim Gomina of Benin and thanked him for his contributions to our relations during his term.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended via videoconference “SETA’s Overview of 2019 Turkish Foreign Policy Panel” and made the inauguration speech.