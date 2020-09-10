Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Guinea-Bissau on 10 September 2020.

At this first offical visit to Guinea-Bissau at the Foreign Minister level, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a fruitful meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities Suzi Carla Barbosa of Guinea-Bissau.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were opening our 43rd Embassy in Guinea-Bissau and our 44th Embassy in Togo, and that we would develop our cooperation in economy and trade.

Within the framework of the visit, agreements were signed on information technologies and diplomatic archives, air services and administration of schools of the Maarif Foundation.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a sincere meeting with Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea-Bissau, and invited him to our country.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that we would finalize the Commercial and Economic Cooperation Agreement, that we would hold the first meeting of the Joint Economic Commission and that we would further strengthen our cooperation in defense industry, energy, tourism, agriculture and fishery.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and conveyed him the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, regional developments particularly in Mali and Libya were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that he would proudly carry the State Medal that he was awarded.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu adressed the European Parliament Foreign Relations Committee via video conference.