Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey of Ghana in İstanbul on 11 January 2020.

At the meeting Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Ghana was our 3rd biggest trade partner in Sub-Saharan Africa and that we would increase our trade volume up to 1 billion dollars.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that we would further strengthen our cooperation on a win-win basis with Ghana that had a great potential.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.