Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Ziyatdin Kassanov, President of the World Ahiska Turks Union on 16 September 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would always stand by the Ahiska Turks everywhere.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Asia Anew Panel of World Knowledge Forum via videoconference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our Asia Anew Initiative and contributions we could make to Asia, and stated that cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy, digitalization, innovation, construction, transportation, health and tourism were discussed.