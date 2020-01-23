Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Davos to attend World Economic Forum 50th Annual Meeting on 21-23 January 2020.

On 23 January 2020 Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Horn of Africa Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our support to the peace process gaining momentum with the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that that we would always stand by our brothers and sisters in Somalia and that the 3rd Turkey-Africa Summit to be held this year in Turkey would further improve cooperation with the region.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Future of NATO Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that legitimate security concerns of all Allies should be taken into account for NATO’s success.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey was one of the largest contributing countries to NATO and that we were expecting full compliance with the principle of solidarity.