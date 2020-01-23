Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu continues his visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum 50th Annual Meeting on 21-23 January 2020.

On 22 January 2020 Minister Çavuşoğlu attended a session entitled “Geopolitical Outlook”.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that issues in Middle East and North Africa could only be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we should work to resolve crises not to manage them and that we would continue to uphold rights and defend oppressed in Palestine, Syria and Libya.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also attended Ascendant Europe Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that European Union was today divided, inward looking and drifting away from values and that it should abandon discriminatory, populist and protectionist policies.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that to regain power, European Union should adopt its core values such as democracy, free market and multiculturalism.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also attended Diplomacy Dialogue on Syria Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on establishing calm in Idlib, advancingthe work by Constitutional Committee and facilitating safe, voluntarily and dignified return of refugees.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended Dialogue in Middle East and North Africa Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Palestine issue was at the center of resolution of issues in Middle East.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the situation de-escalated in Libya and Syria with ceasefire calls of President Erdoğan and that our efforts to ensure stability in the region would continue.

Furthermore, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended Perspectives From Qatar: Reality of Economic Prosperity in the Middle East Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would always stand by brotherly Qatar.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that there was need for dialogue, not threat, isolation and use of force for peace and stability in the Gulf region.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Yousuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah of Oman and Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor of South Africa, UN Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen for Syria and Secretary Jens Stoltenberg of NATO.